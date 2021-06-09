Zacks: Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 335.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ZIX by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in ZIX by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

