Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 126.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $10,345,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.76. 63,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $583.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

