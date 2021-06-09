Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $60,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 7,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

