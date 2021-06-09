Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,020,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,900 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Zynga worth $163,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $45,041,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 153,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,893,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

