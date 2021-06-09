Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $32.31

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock remained flat at $$23.12 during trading hours on Friday. 344,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.