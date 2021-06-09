Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. 26,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,141. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

