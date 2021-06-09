Noked Israel Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up about 22.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 2.10% of Onto Innovation worth $67,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

