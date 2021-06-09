Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $53,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $675.34. 8,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,270. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

