Bellevue Group AG Purchases 243,200 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 3.10% of Sage Therapeutics worth $135,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. 7,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.00. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

