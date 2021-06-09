Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is Bellevue Group AG’s 7th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $234,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,423. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.