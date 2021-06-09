Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $256.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

