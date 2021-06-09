Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $17.57 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 32.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

