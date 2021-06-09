Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $44.99 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,389 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $44,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.79. 161,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

