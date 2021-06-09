Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,317,712 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $69,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS remained flat at $$15.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

