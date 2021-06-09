Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 348 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 500,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $495.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.