Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 1.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $108,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,549. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.