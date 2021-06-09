Bellevue Group AG Has $82.48 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Centene worth $82,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.93. 30,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,283. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

