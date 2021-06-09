Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Position Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $68,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Generation Bio stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,365,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

