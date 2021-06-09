Bellevue Group AG Purchases 35,127 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $45,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abiomed by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $293.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,680. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.70. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

