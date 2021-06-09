1,825,814 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,825,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,040,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 5.41% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 31.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of EPIX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.