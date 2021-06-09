PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.72. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 1,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.42. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

