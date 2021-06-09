Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $48.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT stock remained flat at $$32.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,194. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.