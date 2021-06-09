-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.14). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,340 shares of company stock worth $1,250,229 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,248. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

