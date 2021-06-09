Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.79 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $50.79 million and $2.25 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00920311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.03 or 0.09061686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050071 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

