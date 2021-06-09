LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $13,934.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00920311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.03 or 0.09061686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050071 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,038,728,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,310,548 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

