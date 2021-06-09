Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 70,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,956. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.