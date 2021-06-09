Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.