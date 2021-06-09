Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.32. 18,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

