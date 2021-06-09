UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,709,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $162,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,380. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.