UBS Group AG Sells 140,894 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.66% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $179,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 466.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,571. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

