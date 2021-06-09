Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 17,000 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $197.62. 816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,281. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $197.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

