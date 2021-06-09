Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $466.69. 15,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.73. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

