TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,054 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $90,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

