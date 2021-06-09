UBS Group AG Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $205,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 368,040 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.