Wells Financial Advisors INC Acquires 977 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

