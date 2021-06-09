Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,491,000 after purchasing an additional 245,311 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $4,294,351. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 282,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,724,205. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

