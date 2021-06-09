Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $622.75.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $590.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $237.24 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

