Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,439. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 155.45, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

