Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT at C$87.31

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$81.08. 108,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.35. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$82.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

