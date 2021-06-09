Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,352.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $14,482.33 and $4,352.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00240744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00211738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.01283448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,380.90 or 0.99945072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

