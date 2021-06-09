K21 (K21) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004454 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $707,884.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00917160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.53 or 0.09045190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049592 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,125,630 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.