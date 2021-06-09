Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

