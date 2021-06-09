Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Down 4.8%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after buying an additional 2,151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $16,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $6,166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

