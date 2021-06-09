Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.