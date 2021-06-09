Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

