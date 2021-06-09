MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MasTec stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.79. 4,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,948. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $121.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

