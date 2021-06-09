Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,362,324 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,324 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.79% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $62,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 96,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

