Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 90,947 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90,947 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $127,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,921,303 shares of company stock worth $592,339,911 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.96. The company had a trading volume of 407,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $944.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

