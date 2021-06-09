Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. 5,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -158.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.