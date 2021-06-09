SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,987 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. 13,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

